Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $61.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

