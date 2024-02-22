WESCO International (WCC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WESCO International (NYSE: WCC):

2/14/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $203.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2024 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $202.00.

2/1/2024 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2024 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2024 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2024 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $187.00 to $203.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WCC opened at $142.43 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.48.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WESCO International by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,963,000 after purchasing an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WESCO International by 165.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 83,703 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 12,007.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

