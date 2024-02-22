West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.7 %

WST stock opened at $356.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.95. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WST

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.