Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

