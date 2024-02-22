WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Get WestRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WRK

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.