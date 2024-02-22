WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) SVP Sara Trickett Sells 887 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $221.03 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average is $191.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
