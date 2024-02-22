William Blair Weighs in on Allegion plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allegion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

