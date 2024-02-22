William Magnuson Sells 11,874 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Braze Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

