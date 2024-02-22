Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.54. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.
Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
