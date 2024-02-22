Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $310.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $325.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.53.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.25.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.