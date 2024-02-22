Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Shares of WING opened at $310.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $325.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.25.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $208,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.