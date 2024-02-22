Wingstop’s (WING) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.25.

NASDAQ WING opened at $310.32 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $325.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,899,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

