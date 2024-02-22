WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,235 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

