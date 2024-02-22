WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Incyte Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

