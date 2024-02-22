WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LivaNova by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,136.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

