WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Stock Down 1.0 %

NetApp stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

