WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,371 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Calix by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

CALX stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

