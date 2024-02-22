WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.15% of Immersion worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Immersion stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 42,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $317,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,464,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,012,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,625 shares of company stock worth $547,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
