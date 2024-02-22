WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 753,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

