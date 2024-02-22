WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,178,000 after purchasing an additional 115,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

