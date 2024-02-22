WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 12,043 Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Consensus Cloud Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 126.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 26.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $350.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCSI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions



Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

