WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $288,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

GL stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.20. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Get Our Latest Report on GL

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.