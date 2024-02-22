WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $289,000 Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 149.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $88.18 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

