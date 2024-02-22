WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $292,000 Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HTH opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

