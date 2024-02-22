WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $292,000 Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $93.52.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Papa John’s International

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.