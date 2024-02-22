WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $71.53 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.