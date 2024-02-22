WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $295,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

