WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $295,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.