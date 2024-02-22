WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $299,000 Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of GeoPark worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GeoPark by 64.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,202 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPRK opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $481.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

