WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $299,000 Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of GeoPark worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in GeoPark by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

