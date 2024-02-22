WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $300,000 Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of -0.19. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

