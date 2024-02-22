WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,010,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,432,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,802,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,716 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of -0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.