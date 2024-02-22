WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $300,000 Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,871 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Resources Connection worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

