WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $302,000 Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $682.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCKT

About The Hackett Group

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.