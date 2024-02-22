WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $302,000 Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 45,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,988,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,421,000 after buying an additional 1,588,147 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

