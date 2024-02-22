WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $305,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ONE Gas by 948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.