WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $305,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

OGS stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

