WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $306,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.71.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.21. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

