WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $310,000 Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

PLMR stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock worth $1,055,645. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

