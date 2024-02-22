WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $315,000 Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of FutureFuel worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FutureFuel by 26.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 80.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

FF stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

