WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $338,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

