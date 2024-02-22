WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $354,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 2,756,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,993,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,363,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 952,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $868.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

