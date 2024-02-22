WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Immersion worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 42,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $317,923.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,464,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,012,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 72,625 shares of company stock valued at $547,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

