WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $303,000 in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Consensus Cloud Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $350.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCSI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

