WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $308,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.