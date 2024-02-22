WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $317,000 in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.5% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $772.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

