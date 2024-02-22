WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,722,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 102,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

