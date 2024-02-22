WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.