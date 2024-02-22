WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

