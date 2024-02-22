WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $310,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Shares of ACGL opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

