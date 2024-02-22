WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $319,000 Investment in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Utah Medical Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $259.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Report on Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.